Fisherman feared dead in Corentyne River

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old fisherman is feared dead after leaving on April 14, last, to fish in the Corentyne River with his boat captain and four other crew members.

Feared dead is Devin Persaud aka ‘Richard’ of Lot 35 Grant 1752 Crabwood Creek.

Boat Captain of the boat ‘Raghnie’ with licence plate BV 04389, Mahendradat ‘Raja’ Mukram, 24, of Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek told police that he, Persaud, and crew members Azeem Naipaul, Rakesh Deonarine, Imran Baksh, and Shazim Khan, all of Crabwood Creek, left Burn Sawmill Dam on the day in question to go fishing. The following day, Mukram said that he and his team ventured out by boat into the Orealla channel of the Corentyne River and Persaud jumped overboard to “beat water to chase the fish into the seine.” Shortly after, they heard Persaud calling out for help.

The captain told the police that he turned the boat to where Persaud was located and as they were approaching him, the life jacket he was holding onto in the water loosened. He subsequently went under the water and was never seen again. The captain said they made checks in the water for sometime but came up empty-handed. A report was subsequently filed with the police and an investigation is in progress.