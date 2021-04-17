EPA clears way for Exxon contractor to expand operations

Kaieteur News – An ExxonMobil contr

actor supporting the Stabroek Block operations has been given the green light to expand its Guyana footprint.

Houston-based Schlumberger has since filed for and received the necessary approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a Source Storage and Calibration facility which will prepare down-hole tools that are used during well drilling, completion, and interventions.

The new infrastructure would be installed at Schlumberger’s 33,000 m2 offshore services base at East Bank Demerara (EBD) and includes a liquid mud plant, dry bulk area, and workshop.

According to the documents submitted to the EPA, construction would take around four months to be completed.

Schlumberger has since allocated US$750,000 to the project while the EPA has determined that it would not significantly impact the environment.

As such, it does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment but appeals may be filed.

The proposed project is located at the old Gafoor’s Houston Warehousing property and currently serves as Schlumberger’s Offshore Services Base.

According to the American conglomerate, the Source Storage and Calibration building is expected to be built while other construction and operational activities will continue.

Schlumberger in its proposal to the EPA outlined that its temporary facilities will be housed east of the existing shore-base.

The company said too that when completed, the facility will also be used to house its well intervention activities in order to optimise the production and maintenance of continuous flow from the reservoir.

It was noted too that the facility will be used too for the storage and installation of radioactive sources into down-hole tools prior mobilisation offshore.

Importantly, Schlumberger in its brief to the EPA noted that the facility does not require the use of any process related chemicals.

As it relates to general domestic waste, which has to be discarded from the facility, Schlumberger said this is expected to be some 3.5 metric tonnes annually.

Industrial waste, according to Schlumberger, is expected to be some 1.5 metric tonnes annually and while this is expected to consist of mainly oil rags and other cleaning gear, it will be treated as hazardous waste.

According to Schlumberger, general waste will go to the Guyana landfill. It was noted too that industrial waste will be sent to Tiger Rentals Guyana.