COVID-19 takes lives of four more Guyanese

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that four persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 267.

Dead is an 81-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), another 81-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and two men, a 46-year-old and a 64-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s Press Release, all four persons died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Ministry also recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 11,642.

The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 77 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,224 in home isolation and 12 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 10,061 recoveries have been recorded.