CORRECTION

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, Kaieteur News carried an article with the headline, “Nandlall, Jagdeo contradict each other on gas-to-shore studies…one says to be done, the other says it’s a ‘no brainer’ if you see the figures.”

Following a clarification from the Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall on the matter, this publication found that there was indeed no contradiction in the statements made by the AG and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Kaieteur News apologises for any inadvertent impressions that resulted from the said article.