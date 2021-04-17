Cop saves man from violent lover at Harbour Bridge

Kaieteur News – A cop was caught on camera saving a man on Wednesday from his violent lover who appeared to be threatening him with a knife.

The incident took place in the afternoon hours at the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).

Commuters who were about to drive onto the bridge noticed the woman assaulting a man with a knife in her hands and decided to record the ordeal with their cell phones.

In one of the recorded videos seen by this newspaper, the violent lover was a relatively slim woman dressed in a short white pants and a red top with an umbrella slinging around her right wrist.

The two were observed to be in a heated argument while the man tried to put-up some resistance. He managed to free himself by hitting her hands away. But his moment of freedom was short lived as the woman quickly grabbed him by his t-shirt and placed the knife to his face.

Realising that the altercation between two was escalating, commuters decided to notify nearby ranks. When one of the police officers approached, the woman seemed reluctant to release her lover but she eventually adhered to the officer’s instructions to release the man.

Kaieteur News understands that the incident resulted from allegations that the man was unfaithful.