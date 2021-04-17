Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Banks DIH makes generous donation to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Apr 17, 2021

One of the containers being loaded at Thirst Park for shipment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited announced on Wednesday that it has joined national efforts to contribute critical relief items for citizens affected by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Kaieteur News understands that the manufacturing conglomerate donated 10,000lbs of Triskit crackers, and 2,400 cases of Tropical Mist juice and water.
Mr. Carlton Joao, Sales and Marketing Executive said that some of the items were shipped to St. Vincent earlier this week while a second shipment is being prepared to be sent to the island soon.
According to Banks DIH in its statement to the Press, it has been working closely with the Private Sector Commission, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), and other government agencies in mobilising much needed aid for the Caribbean Island.

 

