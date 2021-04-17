Banks DIH makes generous donation to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited announced on Wednesday that it has joined national efforts to contribute critical relief items for citizens affected by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Kaieteur News understands that the manufacturing conglomerate donated 10,000lbs of Triskit crackers, and 2,400 cases of Tropical Mist juice and water.
Mr. Carlton Joao, Sales and Marketing Executive said that some of the items were shipped to St. Vincent earlier this week while a second shipment is being prepared to be sent to the island soon.
According to Banks DIH in its statement to the Press, it has been working closely with the Private Sector Commission, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), and other government agencies in mobilising much needed aid for the Caribbean Island.
Apr 17, 2021Kaieteur News – Stanton Rose and his men had two tough opening matches of the FIBA 2023 World Cup Concecaba pre-qualifiers in which they lost to Nicaragua and Jamaica, respectively, in...
Apr 17, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – There isn’t one past or present WPA mandarin from 1974 when Rodney was refused a UG appointment by... more
Kaieteur News – It happens with every government in Guyana. There are always within the ruling administration, certain... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]