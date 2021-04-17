An impressive Minister

DEAR EDITOR,

From the time she took office, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security has impressed and has been impressive.

Her congenial and affable manner, down -to-earth attitude and thinking on her feet and hands on approach has seen many programmes and projects rolled out to better the lives and well-being of the vulnerable and elderly.

The recent initiatives for pensioners to cash their vouchers at money transfer agents and the option to have their old age pension deposited into their bank accounts are testimonies of someone who is in tuned with the needs of this group of persons and walk the talk.

Minister Persaud had proven her worth to the portfolio she is assigned and it seems she was waiting in the wings to serve and be of service to the people.

Continue with the good work Minister Persaud. You have my vote as Minister for the eight months, since the administration took office.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed