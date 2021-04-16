Protesting Linden nurses to receive salary cut

– GPSU to take legal action against Ministry of Health

Kaieteur News – In a missive dated April 9th 2021, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Malcolm Watkins, officially informed nurses who are currently engaged in industrial action at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), that their salaries will be cut for the days they were absent from duty. In one of the correspondences seen by Kaieteur News, that nurse’s salary will be cut for 19 days. She said those were all days she was protesting. It has been close to two months that the nurses have been protesting for the removal of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LHC, Rudy Small.

The cuts come even as the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has registered the protest as a legal one. On Wednesday, senior officials journeyed to Linden to show their solidarity with the nurses. Industrial Relations Officer of the GPSU, Maurice Butters, said that the Union will legally challenge the decision to cut the nurses’ salaries and the union will continue to support them.

In the correspondence sent, they were informed that this is just a warning and should be seen as the first strike. The third strike would result in dismissal. “Please consider this letter as a warning, in keeping with Section G of the Public Service Rules as produced hereunder.”

Despite this stern letter, the nurses said that they are not intimidated and will continue to protest. Over 100 nurses work three shifts per day, blocking the office of the CEO, who has not been turning up for work. “We shall not be moved, it was expected and we will continue to protest,” one nurse who received the letter said. The nurses say that they remain resolute that they will not return to work until CEO Small is removed from the post.

In February, a conversation was leaked where Small was heard making derogatory remarks about the nurses and their alleged conduct. They are also calling for his removal because of alleged inappropriate conduct, poor leadership and management skills, amongst other things – Small was temporarily removed following the initial publication of his comments but was shortly after reinstated.

The nurses said that they are awaiting an engagement from the Ministry on the matter but have not been received an audience with the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, or any other senior personnel since they commenced the industrial action. The Ministry remains resolute that no engagement will be done, under duress, with the nurses.