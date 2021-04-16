Lethem’s main access bridge opened for vehicles up to 30 tons

Days after a section of Lethem’s main access bridge collapsed under the weight of a heavily loaded truck, the bridge has since been opened for vehicles of up to 30 tons to cross, until remedial works are completed.According to a statement by the Ministry of Public Works, the remedial works are expected to be completed on the Pirara Bridge, which is located on the Linden-Lethem trial, Region Nine, within the next two weeks to facilitate the crossing of heavier vehicles- within the legal weight limits. The Ministry is also warning vehicles that exceed the weight restrictions to not attempt to cross the bridge.The contractor that was recommended for the award of the contract is Lumber King Enterprises and was awarded the contract on Monday afternoon after a ground assessment was done on the damage to the bridge.Kaieteur News had reported that on Saturday evening a heavily-loaded truck, GPP 7704, caused one-third of the 200 feet-long bridge to collapse, leaving several vehicles, including a fuel tanker transporting fuel for the Lethem Power Company (LPC), stranded.Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had announced that emergency repair would be done on the damaged section of the bridge. Additionally, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, had told this publication that due to the extent of the damage, the contractor had to replace 16 piles and that the repair to the bridge is expected to cost approximately $17M or $18M.Minister Indar had pleaded with drivers of the heavy-duty trucks to reduce or monitor the volume of load they are transporting in or out of interior regions. The Minister added that heavily loaded trucks can damage the trails and the bridges, which the State has to repair at high costs and these accidents, also affect the economic activities of the area.