Latest update April 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lethem’s main access bridge opened for vehicles up to 30 tons

Apr 16, 2021 News

The truck that caused a section of the bridge to collapse.

The repairs that was done to the Pirara Bridge. [Ministry of Public Works Photo]

Kaieteur News – Days after a section of Lethem’s main access bridge collapsed under the weight of a heavily loaded truck, the bridge has since been opened for vehicles of up to 30 tons to cross, until remedial works are completed.According to a statement by the Ministry of Public Works, the remedial works are expected to be completed on the Pirara Bridge, which is located on the Linden-Lethem trial, Region Nine, within the next two weeks to facilitate the crossing of heavier vehicles- within the legal weight limits. The Ministry is also warning vehicles that exceed the weight restrictions to not attempt to cross the bridge.
The contractor that was recommended for the award of the contract is Lumber King Enterprises and was awarded the contract on Monday afternoon after a ground assessment was done on the damage to the bridge.
Kaieteur News had reported that on Saturday evening a heavily-loaded truck, GPP 7704, caused one-third of the 200 feet-long bridge to collapse, leaving several vehicles, including a fuel tanker transporting fuel for the Lethem Power Company (LPC), stranded.
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had announced that emergency repair would be done on the damaged section of the bridge. Additionally, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, had told this publication that due to the extent of the damage, the contractor had to replace 16 piles and that the repair to the bridge is expected to cost approximately $17M or $18M.
Minister Indar had pleaded with drivers of the heavy-duty trucks to reduce or monitor the volume of load they are transporting in or out of interior regions. The Minister added that heavily loaded trucks can damage the trails and the bridges, which the State has to repair at high costs and these accidents, also affect the economic activities of the area.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Team Guyana out of singles competition Edghill and Britton set for mixed doubles tomorrow

Team Guyana out of singles competition Edghill and Britton set for...

Apr 16, 2021

  Kaieteur News – Yesterday, Chelsea Edghill, Guyana’s highest ranked Table Tennis player, earned Team Guyana’s first victory in the Latin American Singles and Mixed Doubles Qualifying...
Read More
Region Six and Headquarters triumph GPF Commissioner T20 Cup

Region Six and Headquarters triumph GPF...

Apr 16, 2021

Places open for ECB on GCB including Selection Panel – VP Foster

Places open for ECB on GCB including Selection...

Apr 16, 2021

Ele’s Trading & Hardware support for Sunday’s 60-mile cycle road race

Ele’s Trading & Hardware support for...

Apr 16, 2021

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous donation of COVID-19 supplies

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous...

Apr 15, 2021

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students excel at exams

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students...

Apr 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]