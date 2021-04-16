Guyana committed to support St. Vincent as the country recovers

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is committed to fully assisting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines not only in this immediate period but also in the medium and long term as the Caribbean island continues to be affected by the La Soufriere volcano eruption.

This was announced by President, Irfaan Ali, as he spoke at the 14th Special Emergency Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government yesterday. Also in attendance were Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador Elizabeth Harper; Permanent Secretary, Marcia Nadir-Sharma; Cabinet Secretary (ag) and Ambassador George Talbot, Director of the Department of the Americas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Ali told the meeting that a vessel had already departed Guyana’s shores with 350 tons of various needed materials including water, water storage containers, rice, sugar, peas, chowmein, sanitisers, detergents, disinfectant, personal care items and supplies for infants.

According to the President, the vessel is expected to arrive in St. Vincent tomorrow, while a 20-foot container of water departed the country yesterday on a Tropical Shipping’s vessel. On Monday, another shipment will be prepared for departure carrying water, sugar, rice, assorted food items and personal care and hygiene items. Due to the impact of the La Soufriere volcano eruption, the island of Barbados is also affected and in response to an appeal from Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, the President will be sending 50 water tanks to that island as well.

The President informed the meeting that his Government, since the looming volcano crisis began, has been receiving immense support from the private sector, which had mobilised financial resources for those affected in the islands.