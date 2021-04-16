Guyana committed to support St. Vincent as the country recovers

Latest update April 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is committed to fully assisting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines not only in this immediate period but also in the medium and long term as the Caribbean island continues to be affected by the La Soufriere volcano eruption.
This was announced by President, Irfaan Ali, as he spoke at the 14th Special Emergency Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government yesterday. Also in attendance were Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador Elizabeth Harper; Permanent Secretary, Marcia Nadir-Sharma; Cabinet Secretary (ag) and Ambassador George Talbot, Director of the Department of the Americas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
President Ali told the meeting that a vessel had already departed Guyana’s shores with 350 tons of various needed materials including water, water storage containers, rice, sugar, peas, chowmein, sanitisers, detergents, disinfectant, personal care items and supplies for infants.
According to the President, the vessel is expected to arrive in St. Vincent tomorrow, while a 20-foot container of water departed the country yesterday on a Tropical Shipping’s vessel. On Monday, another shipment will be prepared for departure carrying water, sugar, rice, assorted food items and personal care and hygiene items. Due to the impact of the La Soufriere volcano eruption, the island of Barbados is also affected and in response to an appeal from Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, the President will be sending 50 water tanks to that island as well.
The President informed the meeting that his Government, since the looming volcano crisis began, has been receiving immense support from the private sector, which had mobilised financial resources for those affected in the islands.
Apr 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Yesterday, Chelsea Edghill, Guyana’s highest ranked Table Tennis player, earned Team Guyana’s first victory in the Latin American Singles and Mixed Doubles Qualifying...
Apr 16, 2021
Apr 16, 2021
Apr 16, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Truth no. 1 – Gregory Smith concealed an explosive mechanism in a walkie-talkie and it exploded... more
Kaieteur News – When last did Guyana have a flu outbreak? At least not in the past year! It was reported in the media... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]