Latest update April 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana committed to support St. Vincent as the country recovers

Apr 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is committed to fully assisting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines not only in this immediate period but also in the medium and long term as the Caribbean island continues to be affected by the La Soufriere volcano eruption.
This was announced by President, Irfaan Ali, as he spoke at the 14th Special Emergency Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government yesterday. Also in attendance were Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador Elizabeth Harper; Permanent Secretary, Marcia Nadir-Sharma; Cabinet Secretary (ag) and Ambassador George Talbot, Director of the Department of the Americas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
President Ali told the meeting that a vessel had already departed Guyana’s shores with 350 tons of various needed materials including water, water storage containers, rice, sugar, peas, chowmein, sanitisers, detergents, disinfectant, personal care items and supplies for infants.
According to the President, the vessel is expected to arrive in St. Vincent tomorrow, while a 20-foot container of water departed the country yesterday on a Tropical Shipping’s vessel. On Monday, another shipment will be prepared for departure carrying water, sugar, rice, assorted food items and personal care and hygiene items. Due to the impact of the La Soufriere volcano eruption, the island of Barbados is also affected and in response to an appeal from Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, the President will be sending 50 water tanks to that island as well.
The President informed the meeting that his Government, since the looming volcano crisis began, has been receiving immense support from the private sector, which had mobilised financial resources for those affected in the islands.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Team Guyana out of singles competition Edghill and Britton set for mixed doubles tomorrow

Team Guyana out of singles competition Edghill and Britton set for...

Apr 16, 2021

  Kaieteur News – Yesterday, Chelsea Edghill, Guyana’s highest ranked Table Tennis player, earned Team Guyana’s first victory in the Latin American Singles and Mixed Doubles Qualifying...
Read More
Region Six and Headquarters triumph GPF Commissioner T20 Cup

Region Six and Headquarters triumph GPF...

Apr 16, 2021

Places open for ECB on GCB including Selection Panel – VP Foster

Places open for ECB on GCB including Selection...

Apr 16, 2021

Ele’s Trading & Hardware support for Sunday’s 60-mile cycle road race

Ele’s Trading & Hardware support for...

Apr 16, 2021

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous donation of COVID-19 supplies

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous...

Apr 15, 2021

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students excel at exams

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students...

Apr 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]