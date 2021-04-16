Government between a rock and a hard place!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – People complaining about roads in dem area. Some of dem thing dem calling road look more like mud track.

Dem asking de government to fix dem road. But why dem nah asking dem NDCs to do dat?

Dem hear de NDCs nah gat money. But how dem gan gat money when people paying ‘chicken feed’ for rates and taxes. If everybody pay a fair tax pun dem property, dem town council and NDCs nah gat to depend pun government to do wuk.

One Minister did seh dat there is no need to increase rate and taxes. He seh how nuff people nah paying dem rates and taxes and if more people pay up, de town council gan gat nuff money.

Dem boys seh in Guyana yuh does hear about certain things. Big announcement does mek. But after a while yuh don’t hear nuttin’ about dem things. Dem boys did hear about some pilot project fuh revalue property in one of dem towns in Berbice – de only county wah gat three towns. But like de pilot parachute out and leff de plane pun autopilot because dem boys nah hear nothing more about de project.

But dat is Guyana fuh yuh. Dem political party like put on show. Dem know dat Guyanese nah like pay more fuh nuttin. So dem frighten fuh do anything wah gan increase rates and taxes. Because dem afraid people nah gan vote fuh dem next time.

But de government is between a rock and hard place. Because if dem NDCs and town councils nah gat money dem can’t repair dem mud tracks wah dem calling road.

Talk half and wait fuh more dams tun road!