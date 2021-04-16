Latest update April 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Car flips several times on Nigg Public Road, driver injured

Apr 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The driver of a car owned by Nand Persaud & Company is nursing injuries about his body after he lost control of the vehicle on the Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The flipped vehicle.

Kaieteur News was informed that the injured man is an employee of Nand Persaud & Company who had reportedly left his place of employment to run an errand in New Amsterdam and was driving back to work, allegedly at a fast rate.

As a result of his alleged speeding, he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped several times before coming to an abrupt halt in front of a tyre shop in the area. The man was immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries about his body. Traffic ranks are investigating.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Team Guyana out of singles competition Edghill and Britton set for mixed doubles tomorrow

Team Guyana out of singles competition Edghill and Britton set for...

Apr 16, 2021

  Kaieteur News – Yesterday, Chelsea Edghill, Guyana’s highest ranked Table Tennis player, earned Team Guyana’s first victory in the Latin American Singles and Mixed Doubles Qualifying...
Read More
Region Six and Headquarters triumph GPF Commissioner T20 Cup

Region Six and Headquarters triumph GPF...

Apr 16, 2021

Places open for ECB on GCB including Selection Panel – VP Foster

Places open for ECB on GCB including Selection...

Apr 16, 2021

Ele’s Trading & Hardware support for Sunday’s 60-mile cycle road race

Ele’s Trading & Hardware support for...

Apr 16, 2021

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous donation of COVID-19 supplies

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous...

Apr 15, 2021

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students excel at exams

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students...

Apr 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]