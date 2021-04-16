Car flips several times on Nigg Public Road, driver injured

Kaieteur News – The driver of a car owned by Nand Persaud & Company is nursing injuries about his body after he lost control of the vehicle on the Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Kaieteur News was informed that the injured man is an employee of Nand Persaud & Company who had reportedly left his place of employment to run an errand in New Amsterdam and was driving back to work, allegedly at a fast rate.

As a result of his alleged speeding, he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped several times before coming to an abrupt halt in front of a tyre shop in the area. The man was immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries about his body. Traffic ranks are investigating.