Bus driver charged for killing pensioner in Avenue of the Republic accident

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old bus driver was yesterday placed on $300,000 bail after he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The defendant, Leon Kyle of Lamaha Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, to answer to the charge.
Kyle was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on April 12, on the Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, he drove minibus, BWW 7191, in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 72-year-old Keith Alexander McGarrell.
The Magistrate then granted the bus driver bail and the matter was adjourned to May 11, 2021.
According to police reports, the accident, which claimed the life of the pensioner occurred sometime around 12:30 hrs. on the Avenue of the Republic in the vicinity of Demerara Fire and General Insurance Company.
Kyle had reported to police that as he was approaching the insurance company, the elderly man suddenly attempted to cross the road from east to west and ended up in the path of the bus. He claimed that upon seeing the man, he had applied brakes to avoid hitting him, but due to the close proximity, the front right side of his bus collided with the victim, who subsequently fell onto the roadway. As a result of the impact, the pedestrian received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.
According to reports, McGarrell was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor. The pensioner died while receiving treatment, without regaining consciousness. A breathalyzer test was conducted on Kyle but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.
