Body of Wazim Ramjattan exhumed

Apr 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The body of Wazim Ramjattan, who was mistakenly buried by the wrong family on April 4, was exhumed yesterday for identification.
Kaieteur News would have reported that, on Wednesday last, Ramjattan was buried after being mistakenly identified as another man, Imtiaz Umar, at the Memorial Gardens funeral home. He had died on March 29 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation as a result of COVID-19, and his body sent to Memorial Gardens, where burial preparations were to be carried out.
After a lengthy process to acquire the needed documents for Wazim’s body to be viewed, the family of Mr. Ramjattan had gone to Memorial Gardens where they learned that Umar’s family was there earlier and had identified Wazim’s body as that of their own relative and had buried him; Umar’s body was in turn presented to the Ramjattan’s family as Wazim’s.
After the story was highlighted in the media, the body of Wazim Ramjattan was yesterday exhumed from the Vergenoegen cemetery, West Coast Demerara. According to Manisha Ramjattan, Wazim’s sister, only one family member – the deceased’s brother-in-law – was allowed by the health environmental relations officers to view and identify the body.
Ms. Ramjattan told Kaieteur News that, “We were given some sort of closure although it was not enough. We are thankful for the closure and justice that was offered by the persons who made it possible, especially ‘tall man’ from the Memorial Gardens Parlour, who tried his very best to help us find closure.”
She also relayed to Kaieteur News that the family is still peeved about the fact that the late Mr. Umar’s family would have knowingly buried the wrong person – Ramjattan was 35 at the time of his death while Umar was ten years older.
Kaieteur News questioned Ms. Ramjattan as to if her family was able to bury the body closer to their home, as they had hoped, to which she responded that they were told by the health environmental officer at the burial site not to move the body, in keeping with the national COVID-19 protocols. She stated that she would be inserting a tombstone at the spot where Wazim is buried as per the family’s desire, even though her brother was buried far from home.

