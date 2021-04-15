‘Unattended kero stove’ leads to apartment building fire -12 now homeless

Kaieteur News – A lighted kerosene stove, which was left unattended, is said to be the cause of a fire which resulted in the complete destruction of an apartment building at Lot 7 Lamaha Park, Squatting Area, Greater Georgetown. As a result, a total of 12 persons are now homeless.

The fire, this newspaper was informed, occurred around 08:59hrs yesterday.

According to information released by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), following a report of the fire, a fire truck from the Campbellville Fire Station and another from the Alberttown Fire Station were dispatched. They both reportedly arrived at the scene within minutes.

Upon their arrival, firefighters, along with public-spirited citizens, tried their best to control the flames that were emitting from the building.

According to the GFS’ Public Relations official, Ms. Silyne Griffith, the one-flat, wooden building was the property of Ronaldo Moses. The building, she said, consisted of seven apartments.

An investigation, Griffith said, revealed that the fire was caused by a lighted kerosene stove, which was left unattended. The stove, she said, ignited nearby combustible materials causing fire to spread throughout the building.

A nearby building, located at Lot 6 Lamaha Park, was also affected. The wall of that building was scorched due to the heat and some louvre panes were destroyed.

Griffith told Kaieteur News that while no one sustained burns from the fire, an elderly man, said to be in his 70s, succumbed while being transported to the hospital. According to reports, the man, believed to be the owner of the building, was a stage four cancer patient.