Three missing after fire, oil spill at offshore field operated by Stabroek Block partner

Kaieteur News – China’s state-owned energy company, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), is on a search mission for three of its crew members who went missing after its Penglai oil platform caught fire and spilt oil. Kaieteur News understands that the platform, which is located in the Bohai Sea of China, and is 51 percent owned by CNOOC, with ConocoPhillips holding a 49 percent stake, began to burn on April 5, last. The fire was extinguished the following day.

According to Argus media, the incident was confirmed by an employee at one of the companies involved, although the details are still unclear. It said that ConocoPhillips referred questions to CNOOC, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The cause of the incident is still to be disclosed.

The Penglai fields produce heavy-sweet crude that is sold to CNOOC’s own refineries and to independent refiners in China’s Shandong province.

An oil spill, which occurred at the Penglai fields in 2011, resulted in CNOOC and ConocoPhillips paying several hundred million dollars in compensation. Oil spills have occurred at least four times in that area.

Importantly, CNOOC is also a partner in the oil rich Stabroek Block that is operated by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL). (https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news/2203412-fire-oil-spill-at-chinas-penglai-platform-update?backToResults=true)