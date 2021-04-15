Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three missing after fire, oil spill at offshore field operated by Stabroek Block partner

Apr 15, 2021 News

The Penglai oil platform.

Kaieteur News – China’s state-owned energy company, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), is on a search mission for three of its crew members who went missing after its Penglai oil platform caught fire and spilt oil. Kaieteur News understands that the platform, which is located in the Bohai Sea of China, and is 51 percent owned by CNOOC, with ConocoPhillips holding a 49 percent stake, began to burn on April 5, last. The fire was extinguished the following day.
According to Argus media, the incident was confirmed by an employee at one of the companies involved, although the details are still unclear. It said that ConocoPhillips referred questions to CNOOC, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The cause of the incident is still to be disclosed.
The Penglai fields produce heavy-sweet crude that is sold to CNOOC’s own refineries and to independent refiners in China’s Shandong province.
An oil spill, which occurred at the Penglai fields in 2011, resulted in CNOOC and ConocoPhillips paying several hundred million dollars in compensation. Oil spills have occurred at least four times in that area.
Importantly, CNOOC is also a partner in the oil rich Stabroek Block that is operated by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL). (https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news/2203412-fire-oil-spill-at-chinas-penglai-platform-update?backToResults=true)

Similar Articles

 

Sports

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous donation of COVID-19 supplies

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous donation of COVID-19...

Apr 15, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board yesterday received a generous supply of masks and sanitizers from manager of GuyBiz, Ishwar Singh. GuyBiz is a reputable procurement company located in...
Read More
Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students excel at exams

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students...

Apr 15, 2021

Bank of Baroda Golf tourney set for Saturday

Bank of Baroda Golf tourney set for Saturday

Apr 15, 2021

Team Alanis is sponsor of Sunday’s GCF sanctioned 60-miler

Team Alanis is sponsor of Sunday’s GCF...

Apr 14, 2021

Tough outing for team Guyana at Olympic TT qualifiers

Tough outing for team Guyana at Olympic TT...

Apr 14, 2021

Another Volleyball team added to the Berbice volleyball Association

Another Volleyball team added to the Berbice...

Apr 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]