Three missing after fire, oil spill at offshore field operated by Stabroek Block partner

Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – China’s state-owned energy company, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), is on a search mission for three of its crew members who went missing after its Penglai oil platform caught fire and spilt oil. Kaieteur News understands that the platform, which is located in the Bohai Sea of China, and is 51 percent owned by CNOOC, with ConocoPhillips holding a 49 percent stake, began to burn on April 5, last. The fire was extinguished the following day.
According to Argus media, the incident was confirmed by an employee at one of the companies involved, although the details are still unclear. It said that ConocoPhillips referred questions to CNOOC, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The cause of the incident is still to be disclosed.
The Penglai fields produce heavy-sweet crude that is sold to CNOOC’s own refineries and to independent refiners in China’s Shandong province.
An oil spill, which occurred at the Penglai fields in 2011, resulted in CNOOC and ConocoPhillips paying several hundred million dollars in compensation. Oil spills have occurred at least four times in that area.
Importantly, CNOOC is also a partner in the oil rich Stabroek Block that is operated by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL). (https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news/2203412-fire-oil-spill-at-chinas-penglai-platform-update?backToResults=true)
Apr 15, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board yesterday received a generous supply of masks and sanitizers from manager of GuyBiz, Ishwar Singh. GuyBiz is a reputable procurement company located in...
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – The former head of the UK branch of the WPA, Leyland DeCambra, sent me the recent posting of David... more
Kaieteur News – It is not clear how many of the more than 50 persons who died from COVID-19 related causes over the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]