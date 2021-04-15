Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Shopkeeper busted with ganja stashed in roof

Apr 15, 2021 News

The black plastic bag containing the suspected cannabis found stashed in the shopkeeper’s roof.

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old shopkeeper is now in police custody after he was busted with 112 grams of suspected cannabis stashed in the roof of his home located at Fifth Street, Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The shopkeeper was busted by police ranks between 15:30hrs and 17:00hrs on Tuesday during a raid conducted in the area. Police had received a tip-off and decided to search his home. It was during the search that they discovered a black plastic bag containing the suspected cannabis stashed in the roof of his house.
According to police, the man was cautioned, arrested and taken away to the Providence Police Station.

