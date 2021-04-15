Respect de police!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem had a calypsonian who did sing a song about respecting policemen. But dem boys never agree to he recipe. He did sing, “Beat dem! I say to beat them. Dem must have regard fuh policemen!”

Nowadays de police trying fuh do dem wuk and is dem getting beat. All manner of people now assaulting police.

Long ago, when de police stop yuh vehicle, people used to cooperate. Dese days is plenty backchat tekking place. And some people bluffing. While de police talking to dem, dem gone on dem phone and pretending to call some ‘big one’. Dem police don’t fall fuh dem bluff.

People gat tuh learn fuh respect de police. Not only here but in other country. Too much hostility being shown when de police stop people and when de police react, dem does get criticise.

But de police also gat to earn respect. Some of dem stooping and padooping! Like dem fellas wah does be planted at some junction waiting fuh entrap dem cars. Or like dem early bird police wah does deh hiding underneath building waiting fuh aim dem radar gun pon dem motorists in de morning.

Dem boys hear how de government planning fuh bring in electronic radar which gan tek out picture of dem vehicle wah speeding. Dah gan cut up a lot of police runnings. But is time.

Is time also dat people stop giving de police mouth and attitude. De other day, de police pull over a driver and ask he how fast he think he going? De driver tun to de police and seh, “Is it not your duty to tell me?”

Now dat is rudeness and while rudeness ain’t illegal so is de right of de police to give yuh a speeding ticket. If people cooperate with de police, dem gan behave themselves and things gan get better.

Talk half and remember police deh fuh protect people!