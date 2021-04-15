Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem had a calypsonian who did sing a song about respecting policemen. But dem boys never agree to he recipe. He did sing, “Beat dem! I say to beat them. Dem must have regard fuh policemen!”
Nowadays de police trying fuh do dem wuk and is dem getting beat. All manner of people now assaulting police.
Long ago, when de police stop yuh vehicle, people used to cooperate. Dese days is plenty backchat tekking place. And some people bluffing. While de police talking to dem, dem gone on dem phone and pretending to call some ‘big one’. Dem police don’t fall fuh dem bluff.
People gat tuh learn fuh respect de police. Not only here but in other country. Too much hostility being shown when de police stop people and when de police react, dem does get criticise.
But de police also gat to earn respect. Some of dem stooping and padooping! Like dem fellas wah does be planted at some junction waiting fuh entrap dem cars. Or like dem early bird police wah does deh hiding underneath building waiting fuh aim dem radar gun pon dem motorists in de morning.
Dem boys hear how de government planning fuh bring in electronic radar which gan tek out picture of dem vehicle wah speeding. Dah gan cut up a lot of police runnings. But is time.
Is time also dat people stop giving de police mouth and attitude. De other day, de police pull over a driver and ask he how fast he think he going? De driver tun to de police and seh, “Is it not your duty to tell me?”
Now dat is rudeness and while rudeness ain’t illegal so is de right of de police to give yuh a speeding ticket. If people cooperate with de police, dem gan behave themselves and things gan get better.
Talk half and remember police deh fuh protect people!
Apr 15, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board yesterday received a generous supply of masks and sanitizers from manager of GuyBiz, Ishwar Singh. GuyBiz is a reputable procurement company located in...
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – The former head of the UK branch of the WPA, Leyland DeCambra, sent me the recent posting of David... more
Kaieteur News – It is not clear how many of the more than 50 persons who died from COVID-19 related causes over the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]