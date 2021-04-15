Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students excel at exams

Apr 15, 2021 Sports

The eight students along with their Sensei Marcell L. Yassim (left) and Shihan Nazim Yassim (right).

Kaieteur News – The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) has just concluded its first exams of this year, 2021.
On the 29 of March, eight (8) out of twelve (12) students of the Parfait Harmony Martial Arts Academy (PHMAA) branch of GIKMAA took part in a karate exam under panel of three judges headed by Shihan A. Nazim Yassim, moving from one level to the next.
The full results of the exam were as follows:
From 10th Kyu To 9th Kyu Yellow Stripe – Ameera Ganesh (seven years old)
From 10th Kyu To 8th Kyu Yellow Belt (Skipping the 9th kyu level) – Marcus Jaikissoon, Ashley M. John, Nishan Ganesh, Bibi A. Fazeela, Inshan Ganesh and Analee K. John.
Aneia A. John moved from white belt to 7th kyu Orange belt with 96.5% success in the exam.
Fourth Dan black belt, Sensei Marcell Lynda Yassim of the Parfait Harmony Dojo was very pleased with the ability of her students, saying that the students have worked very hard to get to this point where they have successfully moved from one level to the next.
She made special mention of students such as seven year-old Ameera Ganesh, 33 year-old Bibi Ameena Fazeela and 14 year-old Aneia A. John.
The other examiners were 3rd Dan black belt, Sensei Tadious Edun and 4th Dan black belt Sensei Marcell L. Yassim.
Shihan Nazim is very happy with the progress of these students and their discipline; and looks forward to their continued progress at this next level as he turns his attention to his top fighters Tadious Edun and Umisha Parasram.
These two fighters are currently preparing for the African Federation and Arab Boxing World Championship in Russia that was rescheduled for from April 21 to July 27 to August 10th, 2021.
Anyone who would like to join the Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy, can make contact with Shihan Nazim Yassim on telephone # 592-662-7211, or visit their facebook page: kyokushin Guyana.

