Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students excel at exams

Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) has just concluded its first exams of this year, 2021.
On the 29 of March, eight (8) out of twelve (12) students of the Parfait Harmony Martial Arts Academy (PHMAA) branch of GIKMAA took part in a karate exam under panel of three judges headed by Shihan A. Nazim Yassim, moving from one level to the next.
The full results of the exam were as follows:
From 10th Kyu To 9th Kyu Yellow Stripe – Ameera Ganesh (seven years old)
From 10th Kyu To 8th Kyu Yellow Belt (Skipping the 9th kyu level) – Marcus Jaikissoon, Ashley M. John, Nishan Ganesh, Bibi A. Fazeela, Inshan Ganesh and Analee K. John.
Aneia A. John moved from white belt to 7th kyu Orange belt with 96.5% success in the exam.
Fourth Dan black belt, Sensei Marcell Lynda Yassim of the Parfait Harmony Dojo was very pleased with the ability of her students, saying that the students have worked very hard to get to this point where they have successfully moved from one level to the next.
She made special mention of students such as seven year-old Ameera Ganesh, 33 year-old Bibi Ameena Fazeela and 14 year-old Aneia A. John.
The other examiners were 3rd Dan black belt, Sensei Tadious Edun and 4th Dan black belt Sensei Marcell L. Yassim.
Shihan Nazim is very happy with the progress of these students and their discipline; and looks forward to their continued progress at this next level as he turns his attention to his top fighters Tadious Edun and Umisha Parasram.
These two fighters are currently preparing for the African Federation and Arab Boxing World Championship in Russia that was rescheduled for from April 21 to July 27 to August 10th, 2021.
Anyone who would like to join the Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy, can make contact with Shihan Nazim Yassim on telephone # 592-662-7211, or visit their facebook page: kyokushin Guyana.
Apr 15, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board yesterday received a generous supply of masks and sanitizers from manager of GuyBiz, Ishwar Singh. GuyBiz is a reputable procurement company located in...
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – The former head of the UK branch of the WPA, Leyland DeCambra, sent me the recent posting of David... more
Kaieteur News – It is not clear how many of the more than 50 persons who died from COVID-19 related causes over the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]