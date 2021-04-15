Man found dead on his bridge

Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Mere hours after a pensioner was seen staggering home on Tuesday, he was found dead on the bridge of his home located at Area ‘G’, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Police have identified him only as 62-year-old Uniram.
Uniram, according to a police report, lived alone and was a frequent user of alcohol. Persons had reportedly seen him staggering home sometime around 11:00hrs. At around 12:00hrs, the report stated, other persons saw him standing on his bridge. Three hours later, it was revealed, that he was found lying motionless on the very bridge.
The man, according to police, was transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for medical examination and there he was pronounced dead on arrival. No marks of violence were seen on the man’s body which was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it awaits an autopsy before burial.
Apr 15, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board yesterday received a generous supply of masks and sanitizers from manager of GuyBiz, Ishwar Singh. GuyBiz is a reputable procurement company located in...
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Apr 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – The former head of the UK branch of the WPA, Leyland DeCambra, sent me the recent posting of David... more
Kaieteur News – It is not clear how many of the more than 50 persons who died from COVID-19 related causes over the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]