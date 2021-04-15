Man found dead on his bridge

Kaieteur News – Mere hours after a pensioner was seen staggering home on Tuesday, he was found dead on the bridge of his home located at Area ‘G’, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Police have identified him only as 62-year-old Uniram.

Uniram, according to a police report, lived alone and was a frequent user of alcohol. Persons had reportedly seen him staggering home sometime around 11:00hrs. At around 12:00hrs, the report stated, other persons saw him standing on his bridge. Three hours later, it was revealed, that he was found lying motionless on the very bridge.

The man, according to police, was transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for medical examination and there he was pronounced dead on arrival. No marks of violence were seen on the man’s body which was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it awaits an autopsy before burial.