Man found dead in Supenaam Creek after ‘drinking’ with friend

Kaieteur News – The body of a man was found in the Supenaam Creek on Tuesday, April 12, 2021. The body has since been identified as that of 41-year-old Mohan Khowshal who reportedly went missing last Monday.

Reports suggest that sometime around 17:00hrs last Monday, the man left for a friend’s home in the Supenaam Creek. While there, he reportedly imbibed with his friend.

Around 22:00hrs on the said date, the man reportedly departed his friend’s home with all indications that he was going home. The wife of the now dead man, according to police, had filed a missing person’s report after he failed to return home.

At about 17:00hrs on April 13, 2021, a team of police and relatives of Khowshal formed a search party and commenced a search within the Supenaam Creek area. At about 23:50hrs on the said date, Khowshal’s body was found in the creek.

The body was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. Police indicated that no marks of violence was found on Khowshal’s body, but noted that a post mortem examination will soon be done in an effort to ascertain his cause of death.