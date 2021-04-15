Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyanese fashion designer murdered in T&T

Apr 15, 2021 News

– family seeks Govt.’s approval to bring home the body for burial

Murdered: Marcus Anthony Singh.

Kaieteur News – Popular Guyanese makeup artist and fashion designer, Marcus Anthony Singh also known as Latchman, was on Tuesday evening found murdered in his El Dorado apartment in Trinidad. According to reports, the 27-year-old Singh had shared the apartment with two others.
His body, reports suggest, bore three stab wounds to the neck.
According to a Trinidad Express report, “the discovery was made by his boyfriend after he returned home. He saw Marcus lying on the floor motionless, clad in his underwear in a pool of blood.” An alarm was raised and the police and paramedics were summoned, it was revealed.
Singh, the report added, was pronounced dead by paramedics. His body was removed by the undertakers and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.
In an invited comment, Samira Ashley, Singh’s Guyana-based sister, told Kaieteur News that “my brother had moved to the twin island several years ago to boost his career in the fashion and makeup industry.”
She said, “I received a call around minutes to nine from Marcus’ boyfriend on Tuesday night and was informed about his gruesome death.” Ashley said that Singh was her “big” brother.
The woman said that she was told that her brother and his partner had gone to purchase a “poodle puppy” just after noon Tuesday after which they had returned home. His partner, she said, had left to run some errands and upon his return he made the discovery. She went on to state that no suspect has been taken into custody but she is optimistic that justice will be served.
Given the restrictions in Trinidad as it relates to COVID-19, Ashley said that she and the rest of Singh’s grieving family, all of whom reside here in Guyana, are hoping that Government will intervene so that Singh’s body can be brought home.
As news of Singh’s death circulated on social media yesterday, there was an outpouring of condolences to the family from those who knew and loved him. Many persons in their posts noted that “Marcus will always be remembered as an outspoken and multi-talented young man.”

 

