Guyana open to tourists despite pandemic — Minister Walrond

Kaieteur News – Although Guyana has so far recorded in excess of 11,000 cases of COVID-19, the country has been declared safe for tourism, especially for international tourists in search of an environment for rest and relaxation during the pandemic.

At least, this is according to Guyana’s Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Oneidge Walrond.

She disclosed this status in a recent interview during a GlobeSpan24X7 broadcast with moderators Dr. Asquith Rose and Charles Sugrim.

In fact, the first-time government Minister used the platform to adumbrate “we have, because of the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic; we continue to market Guyana from the perspective of it being safe to travel.”

In fact, the Minister with responsibility for the Tourism Sector divulged that Guyana’s tourism product is being tailored as a safe environment.

“We have been building up our reputation as a safe place to travel; as a matter of fact, our tourism product is tailored to a safe COVID-free environment because we have the wide-open spaces.”

She said too, the marketing of Guyana as a tourist destination during the pandemic is targeting small groups, “so you can travel with your bubble into our eco lodges.”

The Tourism Minister in expanding on different destinations in Guyana underscored that given Guyana’s wide-open spaces, social distancing would not be a problem.

She drew reference to the fact that in marketing Guyana internationally, the country won first prize under the theme ‘safe for travel’.

This, she said, was in recognition of the country’s marketing efforts.

“Our airports are open and we continue to market Guyana, inspire people abroad to come and enjoy our produces when they can come and it is safe to do so.”

She drew reference to the fact that the country is in fact “certifying our destinations; each one of our facilities all across Guyana.”

The Minister disclosed too that the tourism marketing efforts are also targeting Guyanese in other countries who are unable to travel overseas, “so now more Guyanese can be able to enjoy” even as she pointed to the fact that more Guyanese of late have been visiting “other regions”.

She continued by noting that “domestic tourism has been picking up as well and that helps to highlight Guyana.”

Addressing the apparent inconsistency with Guyana’s tourism strategy of targeting an eco friendly market, while at the same time targeting industrial development, the Minister said, “we recognise that our eco tourism will contribute significantly to our GDP.”

As such, she was adamant that government remains committed to preserving the country’s pristine rainforest and tourism product while “at the same time, we don’t believe industrial development is not inconsistent with our eco development product, it’s a matter of planning.”