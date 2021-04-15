‘Grey boy’ freed of Crum-Ewing’s murder

No-case submission upheld…

Kaieteur News – Regan Rodrigues was yesterday acquitted of the murder of Courtney Crum-Ewing on a no-case submission, which was upheld by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

Justice Kissoon upheld the submission presented by Rodrigues’ attorney, Adrian Thompson, who argued that the State had no case against his client.

This is the third time that Rodrigues has been freed of the murder charge for Crum-Ewing. In 2015, a Magistrate, Judy Latchman, had pointed to insufficient evidence against Rodrigues for the trial. She had discharged Rodrigues twice but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that the matter be turned over to the High Court.

However in coming to his decision at the High Court yesterday, Justice Kissoon noted that the evidence presented by the prosecution was deficient and tenuous. In the circumstances, the Judge directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty for Rodrigues.

The former accused, nicknamed “Grey Boy,” who joined the proceeding virtually from the Lusignan Prison, broke down in tears as the decision was made.

Rodrigues had faced Justice Kissoon and a mixed 12-member jury for the March 10, 2015 murder of Crum-Ewing, a political activist, who was gunned down at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to reports, the bullet-riddled body of Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara. The 40-year-old was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.

The police in a statement had said that the political activist was accosted by four men in a car, one of whom discharged several rounds, hitting him about the body. It was reported that the killer(s) used a .32 pistol to execute Crum-Ewing. He died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The political activist was well known for his one-man protests outside the office of Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall.

Minutes before he was gunned down, he was reportedly heard via bullhorn urging residents of the Diamond neighbourhood to vote against the PPP/C party. After Crum-Ewing was shot, the gun which was used in the shooting was reportedly retrieved from a house at Riverview, Ruimveldt, which was occupied by Rodrigues.