GDF rank killed, son hospitalised after Homestretch Avenue accident

Apr 15, 2021 News

Dead: Brian Mitchell.

Kaieteur News – A Sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is now dead while his seven-year-old son is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following a two-vehicle collision. The accident occurred Monday around 21:15 hrs. along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.
The GDF rank has been identified as 36-year-old Brian Mitchell of Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
The Sergeant and his son, a police report revealed, had just left Base Camp Ayanganna in his motor car PNN 5515, and were in the vicinity of Help and Shelter when the accident occurred.
Taishan Shanks, the driver of the vehicle which collided with Mitchell’s, and a passenger, sustained minor injuries during the accident.
Based on reports, moments before the collision, motor car PVV 3684, driven by Shanks was heading east on Homestretch Avenue. In that car there was a female passenger, whose name has not been released to the media. At the time of the accident, Mitchell, with his son as his passenger, was heading west on the same thoroughfare.
Shanks, the injured driver, told investigators that while driving in the vicinity of Help and Shelter, he saw the 36-year-old’s motor car swerve from behind another vehicle on the southern side of the road and enter his lane. With no time to react, Shanks recalled that the two cars collided head-on.
Also, in photographs of the accident, the GDF rank’s body was seen hanging out of the driver’s side window of his car.
Emergency Medical Technicians, who turned up at the scene, transported those involved in the accident to the GPHC, where Mitchell was pronounced dead on arrival. His son was admitted to the institution with a broken leg; while Shanks and his female passenger were treated for lacerations they sustained and later discharged.
An investigation is ongoing.

 

