Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bar owner, others charged for breaching COVID-19 regulations

Apr 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A bar owner, his staff and other persons were yesterday hauled before a City Magistrate after they were charged for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.

Charged: Tiffany Ross.

Charged: Johanna Craigan.

Meer Rahaman, the owner of Altitude Cocktail Bar and Grill; Nickel Thomas, 23, a bartender; Tiffany Ross, 32, employed at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) and Club Altitude; Kalvin Ramkellawan, 18, a Hookah business owner at Club Altitude; and Fiona Samuels, 28, employed at Club Altitude, all appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Charged: Kalvin Ramkellawan.

Charged: Joy Craigan.

Rahaman pleaded guilty to charges which stated that on March 13, 2021 and April 4, 2021 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he hosted two private parties.
In his explanation to the court, Rahaman claimed that on both occasions he was closing up when the police arrived and made several arrests. Chief Magistrate McLennan fined him $16,350 or in default one-month’s imprisonment.
Thomas, Ross, Ramkellawan and Samuels were charged for attending a private party on March 13 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Thomas, Ross and Ramkellawan pleaded guilty to the charge and they too were each fined $16,350 or in default one-month’s imprisonment.
However, Samuels denied the charge and she was placed on $5,000 bail and instructed to return to court on April 21, 2021.
Additionally, Joy Craigan, 19, and Johanna Craigan, 18, also appeared before the Chief Magistrate for attending a private party. They both pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on March 13 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, they attended a private party. They were also fined $16,350 or in default one-month’s imprisonment.
According to the prosecution’s facts of the matter, at around 23:00 hrs. on March 13, 2021 and 23:15 hrs. on April 4, 2021, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force, while on routine COVID-19 operations, visited the Altitude establishment where they observed that the COVID-19 regulations were being breached. As a result, the persons there were arrested and subsequently charged. The bar was also subject to temporary closure after members of the National COVID-19 Task Force became aware that the establishment had been constantly breaching sections of the COVID-19 regulations.

 

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous donation of COVID-19 supplies

GuyBiz supports Guyana’s Cricket with generous donation of COVID-19...

Apr 15, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board yesterday received a generous supply of masks and sanitizers from manager of GuyBiz, Ishwar Singh. GuyBiz is a reputable procurement company located in...
Read More
Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students excel at exams

Parfaite Harmony Martial Arts Academy students...

Apr 15, 2021

Bank of Baroda Golf tourney set for Saturday

Bank of Baroda Golf tourney set for Saturday

Apr 15, 2021

Team Alanis is sponsor of Sunday’s GCF sanctioned 60-miler

Team Alanis is sponsor of Sunday’s GCF...

Apr 14, 2021

Tough outing for team Guyana at Olympic TT qualifiers

Tough outing for team Guyana at Olympic TT...

Apr 14, 2021

Another Volleyball team added to the Berbice volleyball Association

Another Volleyball team added to the Berbice...

Apr 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]