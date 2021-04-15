Bar owner, others charged for breaching COVID-19 regulations

Kaieteur News – A bar owner, his staff and other persons were yesterday hauled before a City Magistrate after they were charged for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.

Meer Rahaman, the owner of Altitude Cocktail Bar and Grill; Nickel Thomas, 23, a bartender; Tiffany Ross, 32, employed at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) and Club Altitude; Kalvin Ramkellawan, 18, a Hookah business owner at Club Altitude; and Fiona Samuels, 28, employed at Club Altitude, all appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Rahaman pleaded guilty to charges which stated that on March 13, 2021 and April 4, 2021 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he hosted two private parties.

In his explanation to the court, Rahaman claimed that on both occasions he was closing up when the police arrived and made several arrests. Chief Magistrate McLennan fined him $16,350 or in default one-month’s imprisonment.

Thomas, Ross, Ramkellawan and Samuels were charged for attending a private party on March 13 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Thomas, Ross and Ramkellawan pleaded guilty to the charge and they too were each fined $16,350 or in default one-month’s imprisonment.

However, Samuels denied the charge and she was placed on $5,000 bail and instructed to return to court on April 21, 2021.

Additionally, Joy Craigan, 19, and Johanna Craigan, 18, also appeared before the Chief Magistrate for attending a private party. They both pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on March 13 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, they attended a private party. They were also fined $16,350 or in default one-month’s imprisonment.

According to the prosecution’s facts of the matter, at around 23:00 hrs. on March 13, 2021 and 23:15 hrs. on April 4, 2021, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force, while on routine COVID-19 operations, visited the Altitude establishment where they observed that the COVID-19 regulations were being breached. As a result, the persons there were arrested and subsequently charged. The bar was also subject to temporary closure after members of the National COVID-19 Task Force became aware that the establishment had been constantly breaching sections of the COVID-19 regulations.