Bank of Baroda Golf tourney set for Saturday

Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club has partnered with the Bank of Baroda for the staging of its medal play tournament which is set for Saturday.
Some 50 golfers are expected to participate in the competition for which prizes will be given to the top four best net golfers.
Speaking at the launching ceremony at the Bank’s office at 10 Avenue of the Republic and Regent Street, President of the LGC Patanjalee “Pur” Persaud expressed gratitude to the sponsors and said a keen competition is expected. He added that the tournament is open to the general public.
The Bank’s managing director Arun Kumar Gupta said they are very much excited to partner with the LGC for this tournament and is looking forward to a successful event.
LGC Vice President Paton George gave an overview of the competition and said the golfers are very excited.
Medal play or stroke play will see an individual golfer recording each of his shots in an attempt to finish the round using the lowest number of strokes. Tee off time is 12:00hrs. (Zaheer Mohamed)
