Vaccine War breakout!

Apr 14, 2021 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Dem boys feel dat is a war tekkin’ place with dem companies wah mekking vaccines. Everybody want dem vaccine fuh sell so dem pulling down matee.
Dem boys reading about cases of blood clots with de Astra Zeneca vaccine and now with de Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine. But dem boys nah hear nobody seh anything about Pfizer and Moderna.
Six people get blood clots after tekkin de Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Nobody ain’t prove as yet dat de blood clots related to de vaccine but dem pause de vaccine rollout.
Johnson and Johnson seh how is six cases in over six million vaccines. So even if it related, is a one in a million chance.
Dat is why dem boys wan tell Johnson and Johnson fuh donate one million vaccines to Guyana because we nah gat one million people and so even if de probability of getting a blood clot is one in a million, it not likely dat anybody gan get blood clots in Guyana.
One year ago, de Russians did send a man into Space. De man did name Yuri Gagarin. When de man return to Earth in a capsule, he end up in a farm. Dis is a true story. A woman and she granddaughter see Yuri emerge with a pink suit and a helmet and dem start fuh pray. Yuri den talk some words to dem. And de young daughter tell she grandmother how de ‘thing’ talking Russian. Dat was de start of de Space War.
Now we gat Vaccine War. De Americans trying fuh discredit de Russian vaccine because it launch before dem own. And dem company wan discredit Astra Zeneca and Johnson and Johnson. Don’t be surprise fuh hear some problem with Moderna and Pfizer!
