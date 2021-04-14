Security guard hospitalised after gunmen shoot him in leg

Kaieteur News – A security guard is now hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was shot to the right thigh by two unidentified men on Monday, in the vicinity of GR Taxi Service. Currently in a stable condition at the hospital is Trevor Hooper of Tucville Terrace, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News learnt that Hooper was hanging out with a friend at shop located on Stone Avenue, Campbellville, when they came under attack sometime around 18:30 hrs.

An eyewitness, who knows both Hooper and his friend, said that the two would frequently visit the shop in the afternoons, before leaving to go to their respective homes.

The same eyewitness told Kaieteur News that he was in his kitchen cooking, when he heard two gunshots emanating from outside his house. Shortly after hearing this, the man said he peeped through his window and saw Hooper lying on the ground, groaning with pain.

Hooper’s friend was unharmed from the whole ordeal. According to the man, persons from the area who witnessed what transpired were heard saying that the suspects pulled up on a motorcycle, fired the shots and then made good their escape. An ambulance was summoned to the scene, and took the injured man to GPHC. Up to press time, no official police report was released, but Kaieteur News understands that an investigation is in progress.