Prisoner freed after bandit implicates mastermind in contractor’s murder

Kaieteur News – Kacey Heyliger, 28, who was on remand for the murder of Peter Gonsalves, a contractor, was freed sometime after March 1, 2021, following a bandit implicating another individual as the alleged mastermind.

The bandit, Daniel Parris, had confessed to police that he was the one who murdered Gonsalves after he was captured on February 3, 2021. It was in that confession, according to sources, that he told detectives that Heyliger was not his accomplice in Gonsalves’ murder.

Parris was charged individually and remanded on February 8, 2021. The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) subsequently dropped the murder charge against Heyliger on March 1, 2021.The suspect Parris, implicated in Gonsalves’ murder was recently captured and DPP withdrew the individual charge against Parris. He was subsequently re-charged jointly on Monday April 12, 2021, with the alleged mastermind, identified as Deryck Favourite called “Rastaman.”The two appeared on Monday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

They were charged with murder during the course or furtherance of robbery. They were not required to plea to the indictable charge and were remanded until May 4, 2021.According to reports Gonsalves, 60, of Pere Street, Kitty, was riddled with bullets around 21:30 hrs on December 7, 2020, in front of Red Bar located on Garnett Street, Kitty.

According to reports, Gonsalves had left his home on his XR motorbike, along with one of his workers as the pillion rider in search cigarettes.

Gonsalves had reportedly stopped in front of Red Bar after he noticed two men trailing him, also on a XR motorcycle. Those same men had ridden up beside him, shot and killed him, before escaping with his motorcycle.

Heyliger was arrested days later and police had stated that he was positively identified on an ID parade as one of the perpetrators of the heinous crime. The DPP had advised that he be charged with murder, and on December 14, 2020, he was remanded. Heyliger would remain behind bars until the DPP dropped the murder charge against him on March 1, 2021.