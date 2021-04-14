Giftland donates $2.4M in goggles to CDC

– to help St Vincent and the Grenadines

Kaieteur News – The Giftland Group of Companies has donated 24,000 goggles valued $2,400,000 to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). In a release it said that the donation is intended to support the recovery efforts from the recent volcanic eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This donation, the release noted, “will help the people in the affected area due to exposure of ashes being extremely harmful.”

Taking note of the fact that the damage done by the volcanic eruption “is as critical as ever,” Giftland stated in its release that “the work to restore what has been lost, preventing even further damage and to give the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines a chance to thrive again, has just begun.”

The company is hopeful that other entities will emulate its efforts: “We are calling on businesses or individuals to assist in any way possible to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) by providing resources to serve the communities affected by the disaster. Restoration and recovery efforts will be paramount especially in these unprecedented times.”

Expressing appreciation to its patrons, the company went on to note that it is because of them that “we are able to continue making a difference and helping out people, organisations and communities in need. Let us all pray together for our fellow Caribbean affiliate in these sad times.”