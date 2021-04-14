ExxonMobil slapped with more fines in US over environmental violations

…will also have to spend US$10M to ‘clean up its act’

Kaieteur News – The United States Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of Illinois yesterday agreed to an amendment to the 2005 Clean Air Act (CAA) consent decree signed with ExxonMobil Oil Corporation, to resolve violations at its petroleum refinery in Joliet.

Under the new agreement, it “requires ExxonMobil to clean up its act and pay penalties for its past violations,” according to Acting Assistant Attorney General, Jean E. Williams, of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD).

“EPA and our Illinois state partner deserve credit for policing ExxonMobil’s compliance with the Clean Air Act and our prior settlement with the company.”

Under the consent decree amendment, ExxonMobil will pay US$1,515,463 in penalties, US$1,086,640 to the federal government and US$428,823 to the State of Illinois.

The amendment also includes an estimated US$10 million of improvements to reduce air emissions from the facility.

“I’m pleased that the agreement announced today (yesterday) with ExxonMobil will reduce air emissions from their Joliet refinery,” said Acting Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, Larry Starfield, of the EPA.

“The result will be cleaner air for communities in Illinois and lower environmental impacts.”

The consent decree amendment will reduce air pollution through upgrades and improvements and address violations of the 2005 consent decree and the CAA.

ExxonMobil will make physical and operational changes to its sulfur recovery plant that will reduce emissions of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide and will meet a lower sulfur dioxide emission limit at its north sulfur recovery unit.

ExxonMobil will also make physical and operational changes to the emission controls for its Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit, also referred to as the FCCU, and it will meet lower emission limits for sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides at the FCCU.

To address leak detection and repair violations, ExxonMobil will update its program to include procedures for properly monitoring valves that are covered in insulation or that are located inside fireboxes.

ExxonMobil will also use an optical gas-imaging camera to monitor its open-ended lines for leaks.

To address continuous emissions monitoring system violations, ExxonMobil will develop a comprehensive plan to ensure implementation and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The announced settlement, lodged with the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, will be subject to a 30-day public comment period after notice of the settlement is published in the Federal Register.