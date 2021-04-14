Angoy’s Avenue man sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for simple larceny

Latest update April 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old from Agony’s Avenue, New Amsterdam was yesterday sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for simple larceny. Appearing at the Albion Magistrate Court was Kishan Harmdass, an unemployed man of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
He was arrested on the 10th April 2021 and was charged yesterday with simple larceny committed on Leroy Rodriguez, 42, a hire car driver of Lot 96 Belvedere, Corentyne, which occurred on the 6th April 2021 at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.
The charge was laid under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01. The accused appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh. After the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.
