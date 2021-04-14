A nation’s survival depends on its people having courage and humanity

Kaieteur News – This is the 21st century where humans are learning more each day that certain values are too precious to be treated flippantly thus, humans are becoming more willing to speak out to preserve the sanctity of these values.

In most parts of the world, cultural, religious, racial, and gender insults are seriously confronted and denounced. The tide against these insults is rising. More folks around the world are becoming intolerant of people who publicise views and attitudes that are deeply offensive on race and culture.

Around the world it is unthinkable to use racial slurs and believe there won’t be a volcanic outcry. Caribbean pop star, Rihanna, was part of the protest against attacks on South Asian-American citizens. Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google, Twitter and Amazon are expelling users who propagate evil fictions like denying mass killings at schools ever occurred.

In, Guyana, we are not even slow in moving; we are not moving at all. Horrible things that modern civilization should reject are taking place in this country and like 30, 20, 15, 10 and 5 years before, these aberrations and immoralities just past without a whisper of condemnation. Guyana’s humanity just doesn’t seem to want to come alive. Go to the newspapers and you can count the number of letters that have been published on what David Granger and Joe Harmon did last September in Region Five.

Examine the advocacy of Trump just before the crowds stormed Capitol Hill and compare his words with those uttered by Harmon and Granger. Trump’s linguistics was far less inciting. Yet all over the US Trump is blamed for inciting the crowd. Harmon and Granger were responsible for the attacks on East Indians in Region Five and the cutting off of Region Five from the rest of Guyana that followed their advocacy.

You can count on your fingers the public criticism of what these men did and all came from supporters of the government, which was expected. Independent minds and civil society were silent. The list is long – Bar Association, Women Lawyers Association, human rights activist, UG academics, women rights groups, youth associations, professionals, etc.

We have laws in this country that prosecute people for racial profiling. Yet a Brazilian restaurant was blatantly discriminated against by of all places, two government agencies – the veterinary and public health department of the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA). They seized meat from a Guyanese company and days later from a Brazilian business place but publicly named only the Brazilian entity. No one’s pen or voice was raised against that cultural bias.

The Daily Chronicle and the Kaieteur News in 2016 reported on the frequent executions of puppies at the Ogle Airport because the owners couldn’t prove local birth. This psychotic failure of a post-colonial state was going on for weeks. And guess what? Even the animal rights groups were too timid to raise their voices. They were afraid of the uncivilized charlatans that were in power. Not one human in this country called on these charlatans to cease this insane behaviour at the airport.

Where is the intellectual spine in this country? Every day the newspapers are full of sickening fictions and not one person says, “this is too barefaced, I will counter with facts.” Dr. Henry Jeffrey writes appalling alternative facts and the man is not confronted and he continues every week. Weeks ago, he said the current government is not legitimate because it is not inclusive.

He is barefaced enough to define what he means by “not inclusive”, meaning the PPP leadership isn’t talking to people who attempted to rig the national elections and went up to Region Five and created mayhem. See my reply to this so-call attempt at political analysis – “I have never seen such nonsense in a column before,” Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Jeffrey’s journey of propagandistic sermonising does not stop. On Wednesday, April 7, he was at it again. Jeffrey’s contention for the entire five months of the election rigging was, and is, his acceptance that the 2020 election could not have been proper because of a bloated list.

In an act of repugnant convenience, he quotes the election report of the EU which observes that the 2020 electoral role had a large amount of names, given our population. He cites the statement by the CARICOM recount team that there needs to be a new list through registration.

What did Jeffrey deliberately left out? The EU report and the CARICOM recount team classified the election as legal with the results being legal and acceptable and reflected a free and fair election result. In Guyana, there are more sheep than people.

