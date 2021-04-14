88 new COVID-19 Cases – MoH

Latest update April 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of Guyana’s confirmed cases to 11,277.
According to the MoH updated dashboard, 15 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 77 in institutional isolation and 1,131 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 9,796 persons have since recovered, while a total of 258 persons have since died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Apr 14, 2021Kaieteur News – Cyclists will once again hit the road for competitive action with all covid-19 precautions in place when they match pedals on Sunday in a 60-mile race organised by Team Alanis...
