88 new COVID-19 Cases – MoH

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of Guyana’s confirmed cases to 11,277.

According to the MoH updated dashboard, 15 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 77 in institutional isolation and 1,131 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 9,796 persons have since recovered, while a total of 258 persons have since died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.