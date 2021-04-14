$25 M “Welcome to Guyana” sign erected at CJIA

Latest update April 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday First Lady, Arya Ali, unveiled a 20-foot “Welcome to Guyana” sign at the roundabout near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the placement of 100 hanging flower baskets on the lamp posts from the Timehri junction to the site. This $25 million signature landmark is part of the First Lady’s National Beautification Project. In attendance at the ceremony was President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; along with the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CJIA, Mr. Ramesh Ghir; businessman, Mr. Neal Sukhlall, and foreign diplomats
Apr 14, 2021Kaieteur News – Cyclists will once again hit the road for competitive action with all covid-19 precautions in place when they match pedals on Sunday in a 60-mile race organised by Team Alanis...
