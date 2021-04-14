Latest update April 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

$25 M “Welcome to Guyana” sign erected at CJIA

Apr 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday First Lady, Arya Ali, unveiled a 20-foot “Welcome to Guyana” sign at the roundabout near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the placement of 100 hanging flower baskets on the lamp posts from the Timehri junction to the site. This $25 million signature landmark is part of the First Lady’s National Beautification Project. In attendance at the ceremony was President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; along with the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CJIA, Mr. Ramesh Ghir; businessman, Mr. Neal Sukhlall, and foreign diplomats

  Bat-and-ball parties

    Kaieteur News – The kid, who, upon being given out, ends the game by picking up and walking away with his bat and ball,...

