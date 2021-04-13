Vitality Inc sponsors cricket tournament and educational Scholarship for BCB

Kaieteur News – The rapid development taking place in the Ancient County of Berbice continues at a very fast rate with Vitality Inc through the Vitality Foundation coming on board to sponsor a cricket tournament for teams in the Upper Corentyne area. Additionally, the company would also be sponsoring an educational scholarship for a cricketer in the same area.

BCB President Hilbert Foster along with Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu visited the company’s Providence, East Bank Demerara Head Office to launch the two sponsorships along with Vitality Inc Director Abbas Hamid. Foster stated that the Vitality/BCB Upper Corentyne 20/20 overs tournament would be contested by twenty six teams from No43 Village to Moleson Creek, inclusive of Black Bush Polder.

The tournament would be one of four for teams in the sub- association in 2021. Among the teams that would be playing in the tournament are No43, No72 Cut and Load, No73 Young Warriors, Dukestown Warriors, Scottsburg, Skeldon, No69 Vikings, No68 Turn Team, No69 Red Rose and All Family. The tournament would be played on a Knockout basis with the finals set for the No69 Vikings Grounds or the No72 Cut and Load Ground. The start date would likely be in May as the BCB looks at the current stage of the Covid-19 pandemic. Once started, the tournament would be played with very strict Covid-19 guidelines with no spectators allowed in venues, social distancing shall be practiced at all times, while players shall wear face masks at all times in the pavillion.

The Vitality Inc/BCB Educational Scholarship would be awarded to a player from the Upper Corentyne area. The student shall have to be actively playing for a club in the area, be a student at the University of Guyana and be a very disciplined individual. The BCB has invited applications from youths in the area. All applications should be accompanied with a letter from their club confirming membership, a University of Guyana student acceptance letter, a copy of their CSEC results and two personal recommendations.

The winner of the Scholarship would receive $200,000. In the event that a suitable Candidate is not found, the funds would be distributed to ten students in the form of educational materials. The ten students would be selected based on recommendations from the Upper Corentyne Cricket Associations.

Foster expressed gratitude to the Vitality Foundation and its Directors for their cooperation and expressed confidence that the relationship would be strengthened in the future. Director Abbas Hamid stated that the Vitality Inc and Vitality Foundation was very pleased with the current development, taking place in Berbice Cricket and looks forward to a productive relationship. Abbas also hailed the BCB investment in the educational career of youth players. Vitality Inc earlier this year had donated $1.4M worth of cricket gears to eight Upper Corentyne clubs and two youth cricketers.