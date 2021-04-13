Rockaway Group of Companies supports East Coast Police cricket team

Latest update April 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies has thrown its support behind the East Coast Police cricket team.
Recently, the Chief Executive Office of the entity Hafeez Ali presented a quantity of cricket equipment to the team.
The equipment which includes bats, pads, balls, footwear and gloves were presented to ranks of the Vigilance Police station.
Ali said he is pleased to give back to the society and urged the players to remain committed. He noted the importance of discipline and pledged his continued support.
Sergeant Tyndall expressed gratitude to Ali and said the equipment will be of tremendous benefit to the team. Ali has made several contributions to cricket clubs and players in areas such as Wakenaam, LBI, Mon Repos, Strathavon and Kato.
