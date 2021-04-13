Ramadan fast to begin tomorrow

Kaieteur News – The Central Islamic Organisation (CIOG) has advised that the Crescent for Ramadan has not been sighted and therefore the fasting will begin tomorrow, Wednesday April 14, 2021. All Muslims are therefore advised, the CIOG noted, that the Taraweeh prayers commenced last evening.

Muslims around the world observe Ramadan in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is considered to be a holy month. Devotees fast and pray, and engage in humanitarian activities and good deeds for the poor. The date for Ramadan is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. Once the sighting is confirmed, the festival begins.

This year, Ramadan begins on April 14, a Wednesday, and ends on May 12, which is a Wednesday. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation.