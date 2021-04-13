Latest update April 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ramadan fast to begin tomorrow

Apr 13, 2021 News

The date for Ramadan globally, is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. Once the sighting is confirmed, the festival begins.

Kaieteur News – The Central Islamic Organisation (CIOG) has advised that the Crescent for Ramadan has not been sighted and therefore the fasting will begin tomorrow, Wednesday April 14, 2021. All Muslims are therefore advised, the CIOG noted, that the Taraweeh prayers commenced last evening.
Muslims around the world observe Ramadan in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is considered to be a holy month. Devotees fast and pray, and engage in humanitarian activities and good deeds for the poor. The date for Ramadan is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. Once the sighting is confirmed, the festival begins.
This year, Ramadan begins on April 14, a Wednesday, and ends on May 12, which is a Wednesday. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Vitality Inc sponsors cricket tournament and educational Scholarship for BCB

Vitality Inc sponsors cricket tournament and educational Scholarship...

Apr 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – The rapid development taking place in the Ancient County of Berbice continues at a very fast rate with Vitality Inc through the Vitality Foundation coming on board to sponsor a...
Read More
Vitality Inc on board as RHTYSC, MS Under23 team sponsor for 2021

Vitality Inc on board as RHTYSC, MS Under23 team...

Apr 13, 2021

Mr. Linden Classic set for May 29th

Mr. Linden Classic set for May 29th

Apr 13, 2021

Juman-Yassin to run for GOA presidency again, but Term limit motion could restrict him

Juman-Yassin to run for GOA presidency again, but...

Apr 13, 2021

Rockaway Group of Companies supports East Coast Police cricket team

Rockaway Group of Companies supports East Coast...

Apr 13, 2021

Bakewell renews RHTYSC Cricket Sponsorship for 22nd successive year…

Bakewell renews RHTYSC Cricket Sponsorship for...

Apr 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]