Ramadan fast to begin tomorrow

Latest update April 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Central Islamic Organisation (CIOG) has advised that the Crescent for Ramadan has not been sighted and therefore the fasting will begin tomorrow, Wednesday April 14, 2021. All Muslims are therefore advised, the CIOG noted, that the Taraweeh prayers commenced last evening.
Muslims around the world observe Ramadan in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is considered to be a holy month. Devotees fast and pray, and engage in humanitarian activities and good deeds for the poor. The date for Ramadan is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. Once the sighting is confirmed, the festival begins.
This year, Ramadan begins on April 14, a Wednesday, and ends on May 12, which is a Wednesday. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation.
Apr 13, 2021Kaieteur News – The rapid development taking place in the Ancient County of Berbice continues at a very fast rate with Vitality Inc through the Vitality Foundation coming on board to sponsor a...
Apr 13, 2021
Apr 13, 2021
Apr 13, 2021
Apr 13, 2021
Apr 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – I received several inquiries about my column of Friday, April 2, 2021 titled, “PNC will have to rig... more
Kaieteur News – There are a great number of suspected mentally ill persons walking around the streets of the country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]