Mr. Linden Classic set for May 29th

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBF) has collaborated with Fitness Express to present the hardworking athletes, the bodybuilding and fitness fraternity and the entire Guyana with its first bodybuilding and fitness competition for 2021.

This competition that is dubbed Mr. Linden Classic 2021 will be contested at the Lichas Hall in Linden on May 29th and according to a release from the GBBF, it is being hosted to celebrate life, health and fitness whilst promoting healthy lifestyle and healthy living.

The event will also include the 2021 Novices Bodybuilding and Fitness Competition.

Athletes, backstage personnel and the executive of the GBBFF undertake to observe all Covid-19 protocols. While on stage athletes will be required to stand 6 feet apart from each other. In addition, backstage athletes will be required to wear their masks and to maintain the mandatory physical distancing. Judges will be seated 6 feet from each other and will be required to wear their masks.

On the night of the competition there will be about 25 athletes competing in the 3 different segments of competition. These are:

1. Bodybuilding;

2. Bikini; and

3. Men’s Physique

And, some of the athletes that have already signed up to compete include Mahendra Andy Ramjit, Quamie Ezra July, Shaquan Emmanuel Caleb, Gail Karim, Alexander Correia, Yusuf khan, Denroy Ross, Leson Quince Jones, Joel Ramnauth, Michael Cockfield, Mohamed kaliel Razack and Michael Sampson.