Ministry records two more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update April 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported that a 64-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 60-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities. With their passing, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 257.
In a press release, the Ministry stated that both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The MOH also reported 40 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, which revealed that the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 11,189.
Based on yesterday’s dashboard update too, 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 13 are in institutional quarantine, 74 are in institutional isolation and 1,090 are in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 9,751 persons have recovered to date with 30 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
