Mason’s wrist severed during row at Annandale

Latest update April 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old mason of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, was on Saturday hospitalised with a severed left wrist after an argument he had with another man turned violent.
According to reports, the incident occurred on the Annandale Railway Embankment.
Division ‘C’ Police Commander, Khali Pareshram, who confirmed the incident, said that the incident occurred at around 19:00hrs on Saturday.
While information surrounding the argument remains sketchy, Kaieteur News was told that during the argument, the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and “fire several chops” in the direction of the 26-year-old causing injuries to his left hand. His left hand, this publication understands, was completely severed at the wrist.
After committing the act, the suspect reportedly made good his escape in an unknown direction.
This publication was informed that the injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and continues to be treated for the injuries, which he sustained.
Up to press time, the suspect was still at large. An investigation is ongoing.
