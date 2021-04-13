Man remanded for touching policewoman’s breast

Latest update April 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man was last Friday remanded to prison for allegedly touching a policewoman’s breast.
The defendant, Jason Yanis, of Lot 31 Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, had appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
He was not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on December 7, 2020, at Water Street, Georgetown, he sexually assaulted a female City Constable.
According to the facts of the charge, the rank was performing her duties when Yanis approached her and touched her breast, before walking away. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched.
He was later arrested and subsequently charged for sexually assaulting the rank. Senior Magistrate Daly, remanded Yanis to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 10, 2021.
This is not the first time the defendant was charged for sexually assaulting a female. He was previously charged for grabbing the buttocks of a Postwoman.
