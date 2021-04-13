Eight commissioners sworn in to have oversight of Local Govt. Organs

New LGC board takes effect…

Kaieteur News – Eight persons were sworn in by President Irfaan Ali yesterday to function on the Local Government Commission (LGC); the body charged with oversight of all local government organs.

The swearing in ceremony, which took place at the Office of the President, saw three nominees of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) being appointed by the President, three nominees of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition being sworn in, another commissioner appointed by President Ali, through consultation with the National Assembly, and the other following approval by the Local Government Minister.

In this order, President Ali administered the Oath of Office to PPP/C nominees: Clinton Collymore and Norman Whittaker – two former Ministers of Local Government, as well as former Town Clerk of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Carol Sooba.

President Ali also swore in three candidates nominated by the APNU+AFC Coalition, which included former Region Four Chairman, Clement Corlette, Ms. Joan-Ann Romascindo and Nicola Denise Trotman.

The other two members of the Commission are: Trade Unionist, Carvil Duncan, who was nominated by a Parliamentary Committee, and former Region Three Chairman, Julius Faerber, who was nominated by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall. The new LGC Board will be in effect for three years.

In his remarks to the newly sworn in commissioners, Ali said that while Guyana is on the cusp of economic development and social transformation, there is a demand for local government bodies to play a critical part to ensure the transformation is effective and efficient.

In this regard, the President noted that his Government values the “important role” which the LGC can play in ensuring that its policies and programmes are not retarded by obstructionism, poor implementation, the absence of professionalism or by disputes within local government bodies.

“Government, therefore, endorses the need for, and the constituting of the Local Government Commission. As such, this simple ceremony brims with importance. It is a manifestation of Government’s commitment to advancing the aims and objectives of local government authorities and specifically, to addressing the employment, transfer, disciplining, and dismissal of public officers within the local government system and the resolving of disputes within and between local government entities,” he said.

Ali stressed that, “it is the Executive’s intention to ensure that the country’s forthcoming development is balanced and, more importantly, safeguarded at all levels of our society – at the national level, at the level of the regions and at the community level.”

In this regard, President Ali noted that the LGC is empowered to monitor and review the performance and implementation of policies of all local government organs, investigate any matter under its purview and propose remedial action to the Minister, monitor and review all existing and proposed legislation, and or policies and measures relating to local government organs.

The President said that as the country’s budgetary allocation expands, more responsibilities will be placed on Local Government bodies since there will be a greater need for enhanced oversights, professionalism and accountability.

He said too that he knows some of the LGC members (both new and returning) personally and can attest o them being committed to the development of Guyana.

“I assure you of the support of my administration and give you my personal guarantee that no attempt at interference with the discharge of your functions specified under the Constitution and the Local Government Commission Act will be tolerated,” Ali told the LGC panel.