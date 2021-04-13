De big sale!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition Leader nominate persons fuh de Local Government Commission, according to de news. But is de President who got to make de nomination. So we want know if dis mean dat de Opposition Leader now recognise de President as President.

Dem boys seh de APNU+AFC should shame of what dem bin try do to a young man. De President could be some of dem child and dem bin try fuh rob he of de right he earn fuh lead de country.

Is a hard thing fuh big men get beat by a lil boy. But as one Prime Minister seh, yuh got to stand up and tek yuh licks like a man.

Dem boys read how NICIL selling property pon Lamaha Street. Dem boys waiting fuh see who gan win de rights to buy de property.

De Opposition singing a tune dat only dem believe. Dem seh how de government installed. Well every government does get install, once dem get elect. Dat nah mek dem illegitimate.

De government certainly nah operating as if it illegitimate. It moving fast. Boat done start pack fuh set sail fuh St. Vincent. Dem boys tek one look at de boat and hope it reach… and reach quick because dem people done start complain about de shortage of water. Dem boys see de CDC packing nuff water in container. And nuff rice too.

But for now, dem boys want to know why it is dat de government hurrying fuh sell off dis property. Dem get nuff government agency wah renting property from private people. And is not small change rent dem paying. So dem boys wondering how come dem nah want use dis building fuh one of dem offices wah dem renting.

Talk half and wait fuh a name!