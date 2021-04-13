COVID-19 law breakers crawl out of bushes as police tow away their vehicles

Kaieteur News – Seven COVID-19 law breakers, who had attended a private party in Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Sunday, were forced to crawl out of bushes in which they were hiding after police decided to tow away their vehicles. Region Three police reported that five of the law breakers were drivers of the vehicles while the other two were passengers.

Those individuals, along with the hostess of the private party, were arrested and taken into custody at the La Grange Police Station for breaching the COVID-19 restrictions.

According to police, Region Three ranks had received a tip-off that the party was being held at Lot 60, Church Street, Stanleytown, WBD.

An advertisement banner of the private event detailed that it was “an annual finger licking fish fried (sic) and lime” hosted by the Stanleytown, La Retraite African Culture Group. The event was slated to start at 2pm (14:00hrs) on Sunday April 11, 2021.

Patrol ranks reportedly swooped down on the location later that evening while the party was reportedly in “full swing”. The “Five Star General”, as was advertised, was playing music at the time.

The patrons were reportedly “rocking to the vibes” in the bottom flat of the Lot 60 domicile but when they saw the ranks approaching, they started to disperse.

Those ranks reported that the attendees began running “helter skelter”, some into the upper flat of the house, to escape them. Efforts were made to capture the scurrying attendees but the ranks only managed to capture the hostess.

After the attendees disappeared, the ranks suspected that some of them might have abandoned their vehicles, which were parked in front of the house.

As a result, a tow truck was summoned to remove the vehicles. At the same time, the ranks started to remove a part of the “Five Star General’s” music system.

This publication was informed that while the vehicles were being towed away to the La Grange and Wales Police Station respectively, seven individuals emerged from the nearby bushes to claim ownership. The ranks wasted no time in arresting them.