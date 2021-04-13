Bel Air Park woman wanted by police for operating Ponzi Scheme

Kaieteur News – A Bel Air Park woman is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the operation of a Ponzi scheme and collecting monies.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for 33-year-old, Keziah Jeuel Roberts, of Lot 88 Eping and Ituni Streets, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

According to the police, Roberts is wanted for questioning in relation to operating a Ponzi Scheme and falsely obtaining monies from several citizens between September 2020 and February 2021.

Anyone with information that may lead to Roberts’ arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 225-3079, 225-3085, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.