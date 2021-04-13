Bakewell renews RHTYSC Cricket Sponsorship for 22nd successive year…

Kaieteur News – “It is a common knowledge that sponsorship for sports in Guyana is mostly a one off thing. The RHTYSC is therefore very grateful that over the last two decades, Bakewell has remained steadfast in their support of our Under17 and Second Division teams. There can be no doubt that Bakewell is one of the main reasons why we are widely considered Guyana leading youth and sports organisation.”

The words of Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Hilbert Foster as Guyana’s leading bakery, Bakewell, renewed its annual cricket sponsorship for the 22nd successive year.

Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board and Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board, stated that Bakewell had been an official sponsor of the RHTYSC, MS since early 2000. The company started with the sponsorship of the Second Division team and then the Under17 team. Foster disclosed that the two teams have won over twenty different tournaments over the years at the different levels. The Rose Hall Town Bakewell teams have produced numerous Berbice and Guyana players over the years including Royston Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Sylus Tyndall, Dominic Rikhi, Abdel Fudadin, Khemraj Mahadeo, Brandon Prashad and Matthew Pottaya. Fudadin, Kevin Sinclair, Esuan Crandon, Royston Crandon, Kevlon Anderson have all gone on to play for the West Indies at different levels.

Foster hailed the support of Bakewell over the years as it allows the players to perform on the cricket field without thinking about the expenses associated with the cost of playing the game.

The two teams over the years have also hosted hundreds of personal development programmes under the name of the sponsorship. The two teams are mandated by club management to complete between 50 and 60 activities per year. These includes food hampers programme, cricket academy, senior citizens breakfast programme, Television programmes, clean up campaign, Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Education and Say No to Suicide.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu disclosed that the Under17 team in 2021 would be led by Christopher DeRoop, while Matthew Pottaya would serve as his deputy. The talented Kevlon Anderson would lead the second division team with Junior Sinclair as the deputy. Naidu assured the Management of Bakewell that the two teams would uphold their high standards of the past and would continue to be good role model ambassadors of the company’s brand.

Bakewell General Manager Rajin Ganga stated that his company was delighted with the performance of the teams on and off the cricket field. The two teams, he noted have played a great part in making Bakewell a household name in Berbice.

Ganga expressed confidence that the relationship would continue to be strengthened in the future. Bakewell apart from sponsoring the two teams also co-sponsor numerous other activities including award ceremony, annual magazine, cricket academy, Christmas village, mother’s day programme and father’s day programme for the club annually.