Why not apply a bit of commonsense in order to stay alive?

DEAR EDITOR,

Kaieteur News – Tough times call for tough measures. It is sad to see so many arrested from illegal gatherings, from partying and from socialising. Phagwah and Easter are two of Guyana’s biggest celebrated holidays and Guyanese are accustomed to much fun and frolic while congregating in large numbers with their neighbours, friends, relatives, families, co-workers and other associates. But the law is the law and it is above anyone and everything. It must be respected, observed, adhered to and applied at all times and under all circumstances and by all, be it the maker, keeper, upholder, applier, observer or consumer. Failure to accept or reject stipulated rules and regulations, the guilty ones must pay the severe penalty as recommended and approved. The deadly disease of COVID-19 is very much alive and multiplying uncontrollably because some irresponsible, irrational, careless and unconcerned people refuse to adhere to the strict protocols, which are urgently needed to help prevent, control and cure the spreading of this pandemic. A positive and committed effort is essentially required from all and sundry to help, because, the virus has no preference for class, race, gender, religion, place or time. The gravity of this dangerous situation remains focused and should not be lost, ignored, diminished or dismissed. Perhaps complacency has stepped in because of the duration and impatience rules the roost. People feel imprisoned and do want to break free and regain a sense of independence. However, look carefully and consciously at the repercussions, especially the causative root for so many, hospitalisation and unfortunately the loss of so many beloved ones. Each person should still be worried and concerned with the safety and security of themselves as well as of others. No one should be selfish, adopt a carefree attitude and think that he or she is safe or aloof and is exempted or unqualified to attract this disease. Just look at how the numbers keep escalating daily both in terms of death rate and contracting the virus. Fortunately, some vaccines are available and Guyanese are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It is a slow but sure campaign but the government needs the assistance, cooperation and discipline of all Guyanese in order to overcome this mutual difficulty. Guyanese cannot afford to be blindfolded, led astray, be fooled, be nescient, be prejudiced, reckless or nonchalant. It is the devout duty of each accountable citizen to devote their time, energy, effort and service to ensure that this attack is eradicated as early as possible and avoid posing a front and opposing the fight for survival to overcome this devious and common enemy. If each one of us wash our hands as often as possible, sanitise, wear our masks properly and at all times, eat lots of fruits, take supplements, social distance when in presence of company, only venture out when unavoidably necessary, take the vaccines as soon as it is possibly available, keep our surroundings clean, free from debris and dust, exercise and keep a positive attitude, pessimism will replace optimism and hope will conquer despair. Caring, sharing, helping and giving selflessly and not selfishly, these are the pillars of high and honourable values; attributing to the goodliness and sincerity of mankind; and the survival of moral dignity in society. While charity begins at home and remains one of the doctrines contributing to one of man’s earthly purpose, the current situation demands that its institution should be designed and implemented in accordance to the emerging health rules practised by all communities. Let’s be sensible, practical and compromising. Certainly, let us distribute money, goods and food, but, let us prepare and package food for takeout purpose. The less we congregate, the more we can inculcate what is appropriate. Is it so difficult to avoid easy, obvious and preventable mistakes, blunders and errors? It is past the time to get real. Guyana is a place where people refuse to recognise the problem and procrastinate rather than, anticipate and acknowledge the issue, whereby becoming proactive. Safety takes precedence over sentiment. Do not contribute towards the detrimental dangers. Avoid all unnecessary events and activities. Why not apply a bit of commonsense in order to stay alive?

Yours truly,

Jai Lall