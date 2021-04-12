WeCare Shiv Gajraj Computers/S&K Construction West Dem Softball Cricket Cup Rescheduled

Kaieteur News-The inaugural West Demerara Softball Cricket Cup will now be played on 18th April at the Zeeburg Sports Club Ground due to the heavy rainfall that caused the ground to be underwater.

According to the organisers, all was set for the one day knock out limited over softball competition yesterday, but due to overnight rain and continuous rainfall on Sunday the competition had to be rescheduled.

The limited-overs competition will be played under Strict COVID guidelines and regulations on the new date and a limited amount of teams will be accepted. The organisers are also stressing that spectators are not allowed into the venue on the day of the competition.

The organisers have apologised for the inconveniences that the postponement may have caused and they do look forward to the cooperation of the teams and the sponsors.

Several businesses on the West Coast Demerara have given their support to the event and they are Shiv Gajraj Computers with S&K Construction, Consultancy and General Services, West Central Mall, New Level Business Est., R.L Sukhram & Sons Sawmill and Lumber Yard, SR Real Estate Investments, V.J Service Centre and Auto Spares, Forrester’s Business Complex, First Class Wash bay, Newland Lumber Yard, R.Ruben Sawmill and Lumber Yard, R2A Construction, Furniture, Upholstery and General Services and Phonenix Taxi Service.

Interested teams can contact the competitions coordinator Mr. Sadiek on 698-6406 or WeCare on 647-7507.